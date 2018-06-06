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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The oscillator indicator shows the velocity/acceleration.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Velocity period - velocity calculation period;
- Acceleration period - acceleration calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20326
Unsmoothed_RSI
The unsmoothed RSI indicator.Trend_Percentage
Trend_Percentage - the ratio of bulls and bears.