CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

VA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4828
Rating:
(11)
Published:
VA.mq5 (8.5 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The oscillator indicator shows the velocity/acceleration.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Velocity period - velocity calculation period;
  • Acceleration period - acceleration calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20326

Unsmoothed_RSI Unsmoothed_RSI

The unsmoothed RSI indicator.

Trend_Percentage Trend_Percentage

Trend_Percentage - the ratio of bulls and bears.

WVF WVF

Williams' Vix Fix indicator

BO BO

The Blast Off oscillator indicator