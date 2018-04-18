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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
HA EMA3 Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is a moving average built on Heiken Ashi candlesticks.
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Method - calculation method.
Calculation formulas:
MA1 = MA(HA_Close), MA2 = MA(MA1), MA3 = MA(MA2)
where:
HA_Close[i] = ((Open[i] + High[i] + Low[i] + Close[i])/4 + HA_Open[i] + Max(High[i],HA_Open[i]) + Min(Low[i],HA_Open[i]))/4, HA_Open[i] = ((Open[i+1] + High[i+1] + Low[i+1] + Close[i+1])/4 + HA_Open[i+1])/2.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20216
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