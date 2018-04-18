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Indicators

HA EMA3 Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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6086
Rating:
(12)
Published:
HAEMA3.mq5 (14.53 KB) view
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This indicator is a moving average built on Heiken Ashi candlesticks.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Method - calculation method.

Calculation formulas:

MA1 = MA(HA_Close),
MA2 = MA(MA1),
MA3 = MA(MA2)

where:

HA_Close[i] = ((Open[i] + High[i] + Low[i] + Close[i])/4 + HA_Open[i] + Max(High[i],HA_Open[i]) + Min(Low[i],HA_Open[i]))/4,
HA_Open[i] = ((Open[i+1] + High[i+1] + Low[i+1] + Close[i+1])/4 + HA_Open[i+1])/2.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20216

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