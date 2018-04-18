CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BW_Zone_Trading - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7932
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A modified indicator of Bill Williams' zone trading.

In contrast to using standard Awesome Oscillator (AO) and Accelerator Oscillator (AC), this indicator allows setting the calculation price and period for the fast and slow MAs used for the AO calculation, the smoothing period and the method for AC calculation, as well as selecting the filter type - using two indicators or any of them separately.

The indicator has six input parameters:

  • AO Fast MA period - fast MA period for the AO calculation;
  • AO Slow MA period - slow MA period for the AO calculation;
  • AO Applied price - price of MA for AO calculation;
  • AO Calculation method - method of MA for AO calculation;
  • AC smoothing period - smoothing period for the AC calculation;
  • Filter type:
    • By AO and AC - filter zones both by AO and AC;
    • By AO - filter zones by AO;
    • By AC - filter zones by AC.

The indicator is drawn in a separate window as a candlestick chart, colored depending on the zone:

  • BUS zone is green
  • SELL zone is red
  • Neutral zone is gray

The indicator is provided with four buffers and can be used inside an Expert Advisor:

  • Buffer 0: Signal Up - has a non-empty value at the time of transition from non-bullish zone to a bullish one;
  • Buffer 1: Signal Down - has a non-empty value at the time of transition from non-bearish zone to a bearish one;
  • Buffer 2: Bullish zone - has a non-empty value on all bars of the bullish zone;
  • Buffer 3: Bearish zone - has a non-empty value on all bars of the bearish zone.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20215

DPO_Bar DPO_Bar

Detrended Price Oscillator Bar - price chart without a trend.

SV v.4.2.5 SV v.4.2.5

The Expert Advisor opens no more than one position per day. Positions are opened at the specified time. It searches for the Highest and Lowest price in an interval. Data of two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators are used.

HA EMA3 Indicator HA EMA3 Indicator

A Moving Average based on Heiken Ashi candlesticks.

LRL LRL

Linear regression line (LSMA) - a moving average calculated by the linear regression method.