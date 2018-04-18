A modified indicator of Bill Williams' zone trading.

In contrast to using standard Awesome Oscillator (AO) and Accelerator Oscillator (AC), this indicator allows setting the calculation price and period for the fast and slow MAs used for the AO calculation, the smoothing period and the method for AC calculation, as well as selecting the filter type - using two indicators or any of them separately.

The indicator has six input parameters:

AO Fast MA period - fast MA period for the AO calculation;

- fast MA period for the AO calculation; AO Slow MA period - slow MA period for the AO calculation;

- slow MA period for the AO calculation; AO Applied price - price of MA for AO calculation;

- price of MA for AO calculation; AO Calculation method - method of MA for AO calculation;

- method of MA for AO calculation; AC smoothing period - smoothing period for the AC calculation;

- smoothing period for the AC calculation; Filter type : By AO and AC - filter zones both by AO and AC; By AO - filter zones by AO; By AC - filter zones by AC.

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The indicator is drawn in a separate window as a candlestick chart, colored depending on the zone:

BUS zone is green

SELL zone is red

Neutral zone is gray