代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Facebook上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

Fractal_TL - MetaTrader 5脚本

Almat Kaldybay
Almat Kaldybay

Almat Kaldybay

4.4 (14)
4 产品 2 文章 2 代码 18 评论
| Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
显示:
1559
等级:
(26)
已发布:
Fractal_TL.mq5 (18.63 KB) 预览
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

一款基于给定时间帧的分形自动绘制趋势线的指标。


输入参数

  1. base_tf - 计算分形的时间帧，据该分形绘制趋势线;
  2. color of the resistance line - 设置阻力线的颜色;
  3. line style of the resistance - 设置阻力线的样式;
  4. width of the resistance line - 设置阻力线的宽度;
  5. color of the support line - 设置支撑线的颜色;
  6. style of the support line - 设置支撑线的样式;
  7. width of the support line - 设置支撑线的宽度;
  8. Remove_TL - 从图表中删除趋势线 (设置为 true 以删除线条)。

输入参数

指标线显示的一个例子

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20138

BHS 系统 BHS 系统

EA 使用 BuyStop 和 SellStop 挂单进行交易，采用基于 "舍入价格" 的 iAMA (自适应移动平均，AMA) 指标。 持仓尾随。

MathCeilRoundFloor MathCeilRoundFloor

函数 MathCeil，MathRound 和 MathFloor 的示例。

Ichimoku Ichimoku

基于 iIchimoku (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) 指标的智能交易系统。 对于买入和卖出仓位可单独止损，止盈和尾随停止。 EA 操作时间可配置。 在当前柱线上执行检查: 只能开一笔持仓。

Hans123_Trader Hans123_Trader

Buy Stop 和 Sell Stop 挂单。 EA 在指定的时间段内进行交易。 检测指定柱线范围内的最高和最低价格。 持仓尾随。