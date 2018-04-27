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喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
一款基于给定时间帧的分形自动绘制趋势线的指标。
输入参数
- base_tf - 计算分形的时间帧，据该分形绘制趋势线;
- color of the resistance line - 设置阻力线的颜色;
- line style of the resistance - 设置阻力线的样式;
- width of the resistance line - 设置阻力线的宽度;
- color of the support line - 设置支撑线的颜色;
- style of the support line - 设置支撑线的样式;
- width of the support line - 设置支撑线的宽度;
- Remove_TL - 从图表中删除趋势线 (设置为 true 以删除线条)。
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20138
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