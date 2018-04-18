The indicator searches for custom patterns specified in settings, and displays them on a chart. The pattern must be set as a text code, in which:

U is a bullish candlestick

D is a bearish candlestick

N is a candlestick of any type

For example: If you write "UUD" in the indicator settings, the indicator will find and display all found "Bullish-Bullish-Bearish" candlestick patterns;

If you write "UUD" in the indicator settings, the indicator will find and display all found "Bullish-any-Bearish" candlestick patterns; Patterns can only be specified using characters U, D and N or u, d and n.

The indicator can display specified patterns as well as mirror-mapped (reverse) ones.

It has two parameters:

Pattern (U - up, N - nothing, D - down) - pattern as a sequence of candlesticks;

- pattern as a sequence of candlesticks; Show reverse pattern - whether to display reverse patterns.

Fig.1 Pattern "UND" (Bullish-any-Bearish).

Fig.2 Pattern "UUD" (Bullish-Bullish-Bearish).

Fig.3 Pattern "UUD" (Bullish-Bullish-Bearish) with the display of reverse patterns enabled.