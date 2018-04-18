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Custom_Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator searches for custom patterns specified in settings, and displays them on a chart. The pattern must be set as a text code, in which:
- U is a bullish candlestick
- D is a bearish candlestick
- N is a candlestick of any type
For example:
- If you write "UUD" in the indicator settings, the indicator will find and display all found "Bullish-Bullish-Bearish" candlestick patterns;
- If you write "UUD" in the indicator settings, the indicator will find and display all found "Bullish-any-Bearish" candlestick patterns;
Patterns can only be specified using characters U, D and N or u, d and n.
The indicator can display specified patterns as well as mirror-mapped (reverse) ones.
It has two parameters:
- Pattern (U - up, N - nothing, D - down) - pattern as a sequence of candlesticks;
- Show reverse pattern - whether to display reverse patterns.
Fig.1 Pattern "UND" (Bullish-any-Bearish).
Fig.2 Pattern "UUD" (Bullish-Bullish-Bearish).
Fig.3 Pattern "UUD" (Bullish-Bullish-Bearish) with the display of reverse patterns enabled.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20058
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