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Indicators

Custom_Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator searches for custom patterns specified in settings, and displays them on a chart. The pattern must be set as a text code, in which:

  • U is a bullish candlestick
  • D is a bearish candlestick
  • N is a candlestick of any type

For example:

  • If you write "UUD" in the indicator settings, the indicator will find and display all found "Bullish-Bullish-Bearish" candlestick patterns;
  • If you write "UUD" in the indicator settings, the indicator will find and display all found "Bullish-any-Bearish" candlestick patterns;

Patterns can only be specified using characters U, D and N or u, d and n.

The indicator can display specified patterns as well as mirror-mapped (reverse) ones.

It has two parameters:

  • Pattern (U - up, N - nothing, D - down) - pattern as a sequence of candlesticks;
  • Show reverse pattern - whether to display reverse patterns.

Fig.1 Pattern "UND" (Bullish-any-Bearish).

Fig.2 Pattern "UUD" (Bullish-Bullish-Bearish).

Fig.3 Pattern "UUD" (Bullish-Bullish-Bearish) with the display of reverse patterns enabled.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20058

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