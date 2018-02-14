Relative Vigor Index indicator used in technical analysis to measure the conviction of a recent price action and the likelihood that it will continue. The RVI compares the positioning of a security's closing price relative to its price range, and the result is smoothed by calculating an exponential moving average of the values.

The indicator is calculated by using the following formula:

This indicator has an addition of inverse Fisher Transform to the RVI.

The Inverse Fisher Transform normalizes the values in the desired range (-1 to +1 in this case) which helps in assessing the overbought and oversold market conditions.