The Stochastic Oscillator is a Momentum indicator comparing the closing price of a security to the range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result.

The Stochastic Oscillator is calculated using the following formula:

%K = 100(C - L(period))/(H(period) - L(period))

Where:

C - the most recent closing price.

L(period) - the low of the (period) previous trading sessions.

H(period) - the highest price traded during the same (period)-sessions period.

%K - the current market rate for the currency pair.

%D - (signal)-period moving average of %K.

The general theory serving as the foundation for this indicator is that in a market trending upward, prices will close near the high, and in a market trending downward, prices close near the low. Transaction signals are created when the %K crosses through a three-period moving average, which is called the %D.

The usual average that is used for stochastic calculation is simple moving average (SMA). This version allows you to use any of the 4 basic types of averages (default is SMA, but you can use EMA, SMMA or LWMA too) - some are "faster" then the default version (like EMA and LWMA versions) and SMMA is a bit "slower" but this way you can fine tune the "speed" to signals ratio.