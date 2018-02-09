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MACD DEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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In his TASC January 1994 article "Smoothing Data With Faster Moving Averages", Patrick Mulloy describes a MACD that does not use EMA for MACD calculation but uses DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Averages).
According to him:
So here is the MACD that is using DEMA fo calculation.
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