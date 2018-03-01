The author of the idea: Scriptor, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.

All indicators have hard coded parameters, including the timeframe: "H1". Therefore, it is recommended to run the Expert Advisor on the H1 timeframe and on the EURUSD symbol. You can also set the time interval for the Expert Advisor operation using the From hour and To hour parameters.

The Expert Advisor works in a channel formed by indicators with a period of 220: one Moving Average and three Envelopes of different heights. It also uses two Moving Averages with a very short period of 2, one of which is based on Close prices and the other one is based on Open prices.

Separate settings of stop loss, take profit and trailing for BUY and SELL positions.





Input Parameters

Lots - the volume of position to open;

- the volume of position to open; Stop Loss BUY (in pips) - the stop loss of BUY positions;

- the stop loss of BUY positions; Stop Loss SELL (in pips) - the stop loss of SELL positions;

- the stop loss of SELL positions; Take Profit BUY (in pips) - the take profit of BUY positions;

- the take profit of BUY positions; Take Profit SELL (in pips) - the take profit of SELL positions;

- the take profit of SELL positions; Trailing Stop BUY (in pips) - the trailing stop of BUY positions;

- the trailing stop of BUY positions; Trailing Stop SELL (in pips) - the trailing stop of SELL positions;

- the trailing stop of SELL positions; Use trade hours - enable working hours;

- enable working hours; From hour - trading start hour;

- trading start hour; To hour - trading end hour;

- trading end hour; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Trading without a stop loss can lead to a large drawdown, for example as follows: