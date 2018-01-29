Indicator was designed by scientist, inventor, author, and trader Tushar Chande in order to help identify market trends with the use of candlestick charts.

In case the Qstick indicator shows a reading below zero, this is indicative that the majority of candlesticks during the examined period are bearish, thus, the bias for the trading instrument is bearish.

In case the Qstick indicator shows a reading above zero, this is indicative that the majority of candlesticks during the examined period are bullish, thus, the bias for the trading instrument is bullish.

There are several ways, in which the Qstick can generate trading signals: