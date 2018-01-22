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Indicators

MACD Crossing the zero level (color candles) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The "MACD Crossing the zero level" indicator uses the DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES style to draw areas, in which MACD is above or below the zero line.

In the indicator settings, you can select the MACD line to show areas for, i.e. the main or the signal line:

MACD Crossing the zero level (clr candles) Signal

Fig. 1. Displaying areas for the MACD signal line

MACD Crossing the zero level (clr candles) MACD

Fig. 2. Displaying areas for the MACD main line

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19302

MACD Crossing the zero level MACD Crossing the zero level

Displays areas, in which the MACD indicator crosses the zero line.

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