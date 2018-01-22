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MACD Crossing the zero level (color candles) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The "MACD Crossing the zero level" indicator uses the DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES style to draw areas, in which MACD is above or below the zero line.
In the indicator settings, you can select the MACD line to show areas for, i.e. the main or the signal line:
Fig. 1. Displaying areas for the MACD signal line
Fig. 2. Displaying areas for the MACD main line
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19302
Displays areas, in which the MACD indicator crosses the zero line.An abstract trading robot, an OOP pattern
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