Straddle Orders Around Current Price Level - script for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8116
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
A script for creating straddle Buy/Sell stop orders.
The idea would be that they expire after a certain time period and would straddle the current price action a certain number of points.
If there is an existing open position, the position's stop loss would be set to 1 point less than the opposite order. If the script fail to set the position stop loss, the script would then just close the position and create the straddle orders.
