CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Straddle Orders Around Current Price Level - script for MetaTrader 5

Marcus Wyatt | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8116
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A script for creating straddle Buy/Sell stop orders.

The idea would be that they expire after a certain time period and would straddle the current price action a certain number of points.

If there is an existing open position, the position's stop loss would be set to 1 point less than the opposite order. If the script fail to set the position stop loss, the script would then just close the position and create the straddle orders.

Straddle Orders Around Current Price Level

Dynamic Auto Resistance Support Dynamic Auto Resistance Support

This technical indicator detects constant price zones and draws resistance and support lines.

Advanced ADX Advanced ADX

Advanced ADX indicator.

Fast FrAMA Fast FrAMA

Fast FrAMA, in contrast to the version from MQL5 suite, has more wide applied price constant choose and, what's the main difference, calculation speed is increased by a factor of 30 to 100.

EA based on indicator SAR, ADX and SMA 100 EA based on indicator SAR, ADX and SMA 100

This EA is based on SMA, ADX and SAR indicators.