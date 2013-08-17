Join our fan page
Three Screen Elder Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Alexander Elder
The indicator is based on the trading system "Elder's Triple Screen": we have 3 timeframes (windows) 1 - the highest, 2 - medium, 3 - the lowest or the current one. To avoid errors, it is not recommended to change their positions. The algorithm is based on a very simple principle: if MA grows on the specified timeframes (windows) - buy, if falls - sell.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1797
Another version of the indicator that calculates support/resistance levels.ImpulseOsMA
The indicator draws bars based on Elder's impulse system.
Easier visual analysis of graphical objects created by the strategy tester.NextBarColor
The indicator "predicts" the color of the next bar with the probability specified in the settings. It is useful for the evaluation of strategies aimed at such a prediction when choosing trading instruments / timeframes for strategies. Caution: The indicator "looks into the future", so do not apply it in real life or in the strategy tester!