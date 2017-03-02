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ShowImportantParams - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows symbol and account parameters, some of which are subject to change during important news releases or before the close of a weekly session.
The following parameters may change:
- Leverage — can be decreased, e.g. during important news releases, before market close on Friday.
- StopLevel — stop loss and take profit levels (in points). They may increase during the news release and at the end of the session.
- MarginCall — when this drawdown level is reached, it is recommended to make a deposit or to close some deals.
- StopOut — when this drawdown level is reached, broker may force close part of the losing deals.
The following parameters are constantly changing, depending on the current quotes of the symbol.
- PointPrice — the value of one point in the deposit currency.
- SpreadSmooth — the current spread average on SpreadSmoothTicks ticks.
- RealSpread — the current spread without averaging.
- SpreadPrice — the value of the average spread in the deposit cirrency.
Parameters:
- FontSize
- FontColor
- FontName
- XOffset — horizontal offset from the bottom left corner in pixels
- YOffset — vertical offset from the bottom left corner in pixels and the distance between lines
- SpreadSmoothTicks — spread value averaging period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17205
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