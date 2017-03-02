The indicator shows symbol and account parameters, some of which are subject to change during important news releases or before the close of a weekly session.

The following parameters may change:

Leverage — can be decreased, e.g. during important news releases, before market close on Friday.

StopLevel — stop loss and take profit levels (in points). They may increase during the news release and at the end of the session.

MarginCall — when this drawdown level is reached, it is recommended to make a deposit or to close some deals.

StopOut — when this drawdown level is reached, broker may force close part of the losing deals.

The following parameters are constantly changing, depending on the current quotes of the symbol.

PointPrice — the value of one point in the deposit currency.

SpreadSmooth — the current spread average on SpreadSmoothTicks ticks.

RealSpread — the current spread without averaging.

SpreadPrice — the value of the average spread in the deposit cirrency.

Parameters: