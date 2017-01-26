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Alligator - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — Vitaly, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Trading based on indicators: iAlligator (Alligator), iFractals (Fractals). Martingale.
From the author of the idea:
In general, the idea is simple. As soon as the lines are grouped in a certain way, a signal is generated. Confirm using fractal, then as usual.
All features can be disabled. That is, disable entry, exit by indicators, trailing, leave only the martingale, and you can thoughtlessly "mow the loot" before the arrival of Uncle Cole :))
It shows good profit with drawdowns of 3-9% of the initial deposit during optimization with entries by Alligator and Fractal,trailing enabled and with martingale disabled.
If necessary, it is possible to reduce the risks, limit the maximum lots, etc.
Experiment yourselves - you will like it.
From myself: try it on the M30 timeframe or higher.
Testing results on EURUSD, H1, from 2016.01.29 to 2016.12.04:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17156
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