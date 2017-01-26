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Chart on Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Chart on Chart indicator displays a chart of other symbol on the current chart.
Since the history data may not be loaded right away, the initial display of the indicator may take a long time.
If the indicator is run in non-trading time and the chart does not appear for a long time, then it is necessary to restart the indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17085
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