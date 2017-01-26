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Indicators

Chart on Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

prostotrader
prostotrader

prostotrader

5 codes 152 topics 5838 comments
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Published:
ChartOnChart.mq5 (14.62 KB) view
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The Chart on Chart indicator displays a chart of other symbol on the current chart.

Since the history data may not be loaded right away, the initial display of the indicator may take a long time.

If the indicator is run in non-trading time and the chart does not appear for a long time, then it is necessary to restart the indicator.

Chart on Chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17085

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