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Price Rollback - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 5542
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Scriptor.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
A trading system that only trades on resverse and from Thursday to Friday only.
Inputs
- Lots - position volume (lot size is set manually, trading with a constant lot size)
- Stop Loss (in pips) - stop loss value
- Take Profit (in pips) - take profit value
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step
- Corridor - price band
- Day of week - day of the week
Default inputs are AUDUSD, M5, and "Every tick based on real ticks":
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17066
An Expert Advisor based on two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA). At crossing, we move back from the price at a certain distance and then expect the level obtained to be broken through.JS-MA-Day
Working with indicator iMA (Moving Average, MA) with a rigidly defined timeframe: D1.
This utility tracks positions opened manually or by another EA for the current symbol and opens an opposite position. Opening the positions is tracked in OnTradeTransaction.Interceptor
Moving averages on charts M5, M15, H1 are analyzed. The presence of the iMA (Moving Average, MA) "fan" is checked simultaneously on all three charts (M5, M15, and H1).