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Price Rollback - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5542
Rating:
(13)
Published:
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Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

A trading system that only trades on resverse and from Thursday to Friday only.


Inputs

  • Lots - position volume (lot size is set manually, trading with a constant lot size)
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - stop loss value
  • Take Profit (in pips) - take profit value
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step
  • Corridor - price band
  • Day of week - day of the week

Default inputs are AUDUSD, M5, and "Every tick based on real ticks":

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17066

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