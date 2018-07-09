Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

A trading system that only trades on resverse and from Thursday to Friday only.





Inputs

Lots - position volume (lot size is set manually, trading with a constant lot size)

- position volume (lot size is set manually, trading with a constant lot size) Stop Loss (in pips) - stop loss value

(in pips) - stop loss value Take Profit (in pips) - take profit value

(in pips) - take profit value Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing

(in pips) - trailing Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step

(in pips) - trailing step Corridor - price band

- price band Day of week - day of the week

Default inputs are AUDUSD, M5, and "Every tick based on real ticks":