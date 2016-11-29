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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Scale Fibonacci Arcs - script for MetaTrader 5
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This script automatically sets the correct scale on any Fibonacci arcs attached to the chart.
Before/After Applying Script
Before
After dropping script on chart
Update:
- v 1.01: Made it work on downwards fibo arcs too.
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