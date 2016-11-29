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Scale Fibonacci Arcs - script for MetaTrader 5

Andre Enger
Andre Enger

Andre Enger

6 codes 2 topics 91 comments
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10634
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Published:
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This script automatically sets the correct scale on any Fibonacci arcs attached to the chart.


Before/After Applying Script

Before

Before


After

After dropping script on chart


Update:

  • v 1.01: Made it work on downwards fibo arcs too.
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