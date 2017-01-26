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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Expert MACD EURUSD 1 Hour - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 9846
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — Gabriel, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Works based on the iMACD (MACD) indicators.
Conditions to check the signals for opening a position:
void OpenBuyOrSell()
{
double mac1,mac2,mac3,mac4,mac5,mac6,mac7,mac8;
mac1 = iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,0);
mac2 = iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,1);
mac3 = iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,2);
mac4 = iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,3);
mac5 = iMACDGet(SIGNAL_LINE,0);
mac6 = iMACDGet(SIGNAL_LINE,1);
mac7 = iMACDGet(SIGNAL_LINE,2);
mac8 = iMACDGet(SIGNAL_LINE,3);
//--- check for long position (BUY) possibility
if(mac8>mac7 && mac7>mac6 && mac6<mac5 && mac4>mac3 && mac3<mac2 && mac2<mac1 && mac2<-0.00020 && mac4<0 && mac1>0.00020)
{
if(!RefreshRates())
return;
double volume=LotsOptimized();
if(volume==0)
return;
m_trade.Buy(volume,Symbol(),m_symbol.Bid(),0,0,"Expert MACD");
return;
}
//--- check for short position (SELL) possibility
if(mac8<mac7 && mac7<mac6 && mac6>mac5 && mac4<mac3 && mac3>mac2 && mac2>mac1 && mac2>0.00020 && mac4>0 && mac1<-0.00035)
{
if(!RefreshRates())
return;
double volume=LotsOptimized();
if(volume==0)
return;
m_trade.Sell(volume,Symbol(),m_symbol.Ask(),0,0,"Expert MACD");
return;
}
}
{
double mac1,mac2,mac3,mac4,mac5,mac6,mac7,mac8;
mac1 = iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,0);
mac2 = iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,1);
mac3 = iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,2);
mac4 = iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,3);
mac5 = iMACDGet(SIGNAL_LINE,0);
mac6 = iMACDGet(SIGNAL_LINE,1);
mac7 = iMACDGet(SIGNAL_LINE,2);
mac8 = iMACDGet(SIGNAL_LINE,3);
//--- check for long position (BUY) possibility
if(mac8>mac7 && mac7>mac6 && mac6<mac5 && mac4>mac3 && mac3<mac2 && mac2<mac1 && mac2<-0.00020 && mac4<0 && mac1>0.00020)
{
if(!RefreshRates())
return;
double volume=LotsOptimized();
if(volume==0)
return;
m_trade.Buy(volume,Symbol(),m_symbol.Bid(),0,0,"Expert MACD");
return;
}
//--- check for short position (SELL) possibility
if(mac8<mac7 && mac7<mac6 && mac6>mac5 && mac4<mac3 && mac3>mac2 && mac2>mac1 && mac2>0.00020 && mac4>0 && mac1<-0.00035)
{
if(!RefreshRates())
return;
double volume=LotsOptimized();
if(volume==0)
return;
m_trade.Sell(volume,Symbol(),m_symbol.Ask(),0,0,"Expert MACD");
return;
}
}
Opening Buy on the chart:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16967
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