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Expert MACD EURUSD 1 Hour - expert for MetaTrader 5

bifeancho | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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9846
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Published:
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Author of the idea — Gabrielauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Works based on the iMACD (MACD) indicators.

Conditions to check the signals for opening a position:

void OpenBuyOrSell()
  {
   double mac1,mac2,mac3,mac4,mac5,mac6,mac7,mac8;
   mac1 = iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,0);
   mac2 = iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,1);
   mac3 = iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,2);
   mac4 = iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,3);
   mac5 = iMACDGet(SIGNAL_LINE,0);
   mac6 = iMACDGet(SIGNAL_LINE,1);
   mac7 = iMACDGet(SIGNAL_LINE,2);
   mac8 = iMACDGet(SIGNAL_LINE,3);

//--- check for long position (BUY) possibility
   if(mac8>mac7 && mac7>mac6 && mac6<mac5 && mac4>mac3 && mac3<mac2 && mac2<mac1 && mac2<-0.00020 && mac4<0 && mac1>0.00020)
     {
      if(!RefreshRates())
         return;
      double volume=LotsOptimized();
      if(volume==0)
         return;
      m_trade.Buy(volume,Symbol(),m_symbol.Bid(),0,0,"Expert MACD");
      return;
     }
//--- check for short position (SELL) possibility
   if(mac8<mac7 && mac7<mac6 && mac6>mac5 && mac4<mac3 && mac3>mac2 && mac2>mac1 && mac2>0.00020 && mac4>0 && mac1<-0.00035)
     {
      if(!RefreshRates())
         return;
      double volume=LotsOptimized();
      if(volume==0)
         return;
      m_trade.Sell(volume,Symbol(),m_symbol.Ask(),0,0,"Expert MACD");
      return;
     }
  }

Opening Buy on the chart:

Expert MACD EURUSD 1 Hour buy

 


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16967

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