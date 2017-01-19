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ZigZag_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ZigZag based on RSI oscillator.
Fig.1. ZigZag_RSI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16577
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