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Indicators

ZigZag_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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6216
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(16)
Published:
ZigZag_RSI.mq5 (21.47 KB) view
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ZigZag based on RSI oscillator.

Fig.1. ZigZag_RSI indicator

Fig.1. ZigZag_RSI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16577

ZigZag_MFI ZigZag_MFI

ZigZag based on MFI oscillator.

Simulator regular expressions Simulator regular expressions

The script allows you to try regular expressions.

ZigZag_RVI ZigZag_RVI

ZigZag based on RVI oscillator.

ZigZag_WPR ZigZag_WPR

ZigZag based on WPR oscillator.