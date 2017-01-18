The indicator represents the Kijun-sen line of the Ichimoku indicator. Kijun-sen is the mean of the high and low prices over the specified period. When the line is crossed by candles on the chart, this may indicate a change of trend. Accordingly, the line itself is colored: by default, turquoise color is set for uptrend and orange for the downtrend.



Users can specify a custom period for calculation of the Kijun-sen line.



Added the ability to send alerts when a trend changes or a new bar forms.

