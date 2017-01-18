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Kijun-Sen with alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Automated-TradingMetaQuotes Software Corp. is the software development company. One of our products is the MetaTrader 5 trading platform intended for trading in different financial markets.
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The indicator represents the Kijun-sen line of the Ichimoku indicator. Kijun-sen is the mean of the high and low prices over the specified period. When the line is crossed by candles on the chart, this may indicate a change of trend. Accordingly, the line itself is colored: by default, turquoise color is set for uptrend and orange for the downtrend.
Users can specify a custom period for calculation of the Kijun-sen line.
Added the ability to send alerts when a trend changes or a new bar forms.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16571
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