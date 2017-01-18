Real author:

Tor

Semaphore signal indicator based on the WPR indicator, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.

The indicator is based on the idea that the price reversal is preceded by a reduction in indicator change rate and its reversal. For this purpose, it searches for the intervals where the price begins to stagnate in the overbought or oversold area of the fast WPR indicator.

The indicator provides the ability to mark these areas with arrows on the chart. It is also possible to disable searching for the WPR slowdowns. In that case, the indicator will simply display exceedance of the WPR levels specified in the settings — LevelMax and LevelMin.

input uint WPRPeriod= 12 ; input double LevelMax=- 20 ; input double LevelMin=- 80 ; input bool SeekSlowdown= true ; input int Shift= 0 ; input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ;

Fig1. The WPR_Slowdown indicator

Fig.2. The WPR_Slowdown indicator generating alert