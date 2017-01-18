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WPR_Slowdown - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Tor
Semaphore signal indicator based on the WPR indicator, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.
The indicator is based on the idea that the price reversal is preceded by a reduction in indicator change rate and its reversal. For this purpose, it searches for the intervals where the price begins to stagnate in the overbought or oversold area of the fast WPR indicator.
The indicator provides the ability to mark these areas with arrows on the chart. It is also possible to disable searching for the WPR slowdowns. In that case, the indicator will simply display exceedance of the WPR levels specified in the settings — LevelMax and LevelMin.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint WPRPeriod=12; // WPR Period input double LevelMax=-20; // Signal Level Max input double LevelMin=-80; // Signal Level Min input bool SeekSlowdown=true; // Seek Slowdown input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars //---- Input variables for alerts input uint NumberofBar=1; // Bar number for the signal input bool SoundON=true; // Enable alerts input uint NumberofAlerts=2; // Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; // Enable mailing the signal input bool PushON=false; // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices
Fig1. The WPR_Slowdown indicator
Fig.2. The WPR_Slowdown indicator generating alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16528
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