Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Delta_WPR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4897
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Delta_WPR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Delta_WPR.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The Delta_WPR_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16511
Derivative of the Cauchy difference The indicator shows the difference in the estimated values of the current bar and the previous bar.Cauchy difference
Cauchy difference. The indicator shows the difference of arithmetic mean and geometric mean of the price.
The Exp_Delta_WPR Expert Advisor is based on the Delta_WPR indicator color change.RSI_Slowdown
Semaphore signal indicator based on the RSI indicator, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.