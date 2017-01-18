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Exp_AFL_WinnerV2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Exp_AFL_WinnerV2 Expert Advisor that uses the AFL_WinnerV2 indicator. The position opening signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakout of the overbought/oversold level of the indicator. The position closing signal is the change of the indicator color against the trend for the opened position.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file AFL_WinnerV2.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2015 on EURJPY H8:
Fig.2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16359
The AFL_WinnerV2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.JSatl_HTF
The JSatl indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
Constructor for creating histograms of statistical distributions of indicators, timeseries and their derivatives.JSatl_Digit_System
The indicator implements a breakout system using a channel based on the High and Low price series processed by the algorithm of JSatl_Digit.