The Exp_AFL_WinnerV2 Expert Advisor that uses the AFL_WinnerV2 indicator. The position opening signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakout of the overbought/oversold level of the indicator. The position closing signal is the change of the indicator color against the trend for the opened position.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file AFL_WinnerV2.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart



Testing results for 2015 on EURJPY H8:

Fig.2. Chart of testing results