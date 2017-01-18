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Experts

Exp_AFL_WinnerV2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_AFL_WinnerV2.mq5 (8.64 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
AFL_WinnerV2.mq5 (12.41 KB) view
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The Exp_AFL_WinnerV2 Expert Advisor that uses the AFL_WinnerV2 indicator. The position opening signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakout of the overbought/oversold level of the indicator. The position closing signal is the change of the indicator color against the trend for the opened position.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file AFL_WinnerV2.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart


Testing results for 2015 on EURJPY H8:

Fig.2. Chart of testing results

Fig.2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16359

AFL_WinnerV2_HTF AFL_WinnerV2_HTF

The AFL_WinnerV2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

JSatl_HTF JSatl_HTF

The JSatl indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Vertical histograms constructor Vertical histograms constructor

Constructor for creating histograms of statistical distributions of indicators, timeseries and their derivatives.

JSatl_Digit_System JSatl_Digit_System

The indicator implements a breakout system using a channel based on the High and Low price series processed by the algorithm of JSatl_Digit.