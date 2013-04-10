CodeBaseSections
Demo_FileReadDouble - indicator for MetaTrader 5

4986
(18)
The indicator reads data of the Moving Average from the binary file and displays them in a separate subwindow. To get the file with data you need preliminary run the Demo_FileWriteDouble script. The indicator is correctly displayed on timeframes that are more or equal to timeframe on which the indicator was calculated.

Demo_FileWriteDouble Demo_FileWriteDouble

The script demonstrates the example of using the FileWriteDouble() function

Demo_FileReadDatetime Demo_FileReadDatetime

The indicator demonstrates the example of using the FileReadDatetime() function

Demo_FileSize Demo_FileSize

The script demonstrates the example of using the FileSize() function

Demo_FileTell Demo_FileTell

The script demonstrates the example of using the FileTell() function