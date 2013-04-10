Watch how to download trading robots for free
Demo_FileReadDouble - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator reads data of the Moving Average from the binary file and displays them in a separate subwindow. To get the file with data you need preliminary run the Demo_FileWriteDouble script. The indicator is correctly displayed on timeframes that are more or equal to timeframe on which the indicator was calculated.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1630
