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LaguerreFilterCloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Witold Wozniak
Indicator based on two moving averages from the "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading" book by John Ehlers.
Fig.1. The LaguerreFilterCloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16242
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