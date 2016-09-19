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Indicators

LaguerreFilterCloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

Witold Wozniak

Indicator based on two moving averages from the "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading" book by John Ehlers.

Fig.1. The LaguerreFilterCloud indicator

Fig.1. The LaguerreFilterCloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16242

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