CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i-IntradayFibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11657
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Intraday Fibonacci levels. Parameters of day candlesticks of the previous day are used for drawing support and resistance levels. The levels are built on Fibo distances from High and Low of these candlesticks. The unit of measure is the size of day chart candlesticks.

The indicator has the possibility using the TimeFrame input parameter to analyze not only day timeframe, but any other timeframes which must be more than the current chart period. 

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 26.09.2007. The indicator discussed here

Fig.1 The i-IntradayFibonacci indicator

Fig.1 The i-IntradayFibonacci indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1613

Demo_FileFlush Demo_FileFlush

The script demonstrates the example of using the FileFlush() function

Demo_FileMove Demo_FileMove

The script demonstrates the example of using the FileMove() function

Demo_FileIsEnding Demo_FileIsEnding

The script demonstrates the example of using the FileIsEnding() function

Demo_FileGetInteger Demo_FileGetInteger

The script demonstrates the example of using the FileGetInteger() function