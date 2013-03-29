Join our fan page
i-IntradayFibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Intraday Fibonacci levels. Parameters of day candlesticks of the previous day are used for drawing support and resistance levels. The levels are built on Fibo distances from High and Low of these candlesticks. The unit of measure is the size of day chart candlesticks.
The indicator has the possibility using the TimeFrame input parameter to analyze not only day timeframe, but any other timeframes which must be more than the current chart period.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 26.09.2007. The indicator discussed here.
Fig.1 The i-IntradayFibonacci indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1613
