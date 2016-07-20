Trading system based on Volume_Weighted_MA_StDev indicator signals. A signal is formed at the close of a bar if a color point of the indicator has appeared. Market exit signal is generated if the indicator change direction is opposite to an open position.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Volume_Weighted_MA_StDev.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.





Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2015 on EURJPY H4:





Fig. 2. Testing results chart