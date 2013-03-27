Join our fan page
CCIArrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
The semaphore signal indicator fixing moments of breakthrough of the zero level by the iCCI technical indicator and displaying these moments by color points.
Fig.1 The CCIArrows indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1605
