Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ytg_Price_Peak_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4947
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ytg_Price_Peak indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ytg_Price_Peak.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ytg_Price_Peak_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15908
Trading system based on DarvasBoxes_System indicator signals.Exp_PChannel_System
Trading system based on PChannel_System indicator signals.
The DarvasBoxes_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.DarvasBoxes_System_Digit
The indicator implements a breakout system using the DarvasBoxes channel, with the possibility to round the channel levels to the required number of orders and with the display of the latest channel breakout levels in the form of price labels.