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DarvasBoxes_System_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The DarvasBoxes_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires DarvasBoxes_System.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The DarvasBoxes_System_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15921
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Trading system based on DarvasBoxes_System indicator signals.
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