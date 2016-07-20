Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Chaikin_Volatility_Stochastic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4465
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Chaikin_Volatility_Stochastic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Chaikin_Volatility_Stochastic.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The Chaikin_Volatility_Stochastic_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15779
When analyzing the behavior of the Chaikin Volatility Index, the author of this indicator wondered how it would act if it is modified and if the stochastization process is applied to it.Exp_iWPRSign
Trading system based on iWPRSign indicator signals.
The Exp_Chaikin_Volatility_Stochastic Expert Advisor is based on the Chaikin_Volatility_Stochastic indicator color change.Exp_iStochKomposter
Trading system based on iStochKomposter indicator signals.