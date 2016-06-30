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DarvasBoxesCloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MetaQuotes
DarvasBoxes indicator with the background filling inside the channel.
Fig.1. DarvasBoxesCloud
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15524
XTRIX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by XTRIX indicator algorithm.Exp_XDPOCandle
Trading system based on XDPOCandle indicator signals.
DarvasBoxes indicator with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, and a price grid with these rounded values.DarvasBoxesCloud_HTF
DarvasBoxesCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.