XTRIX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by XTRIX indicator algorithm.

DarvasBoxes indicator with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, and a price grid with these rounded values.

DarvasBoxesCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.