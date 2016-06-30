Trading system based on XDPOCandle indicator signals. A signal to perform a deal is formed at the close of a bar if the color of the indicator candlesticks changes from orange to light green or vice versa.

Place XDPOCandle.ex5 and XDPO.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results