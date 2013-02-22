Convert from b-clock.mq4. Original code at MQL4 can found at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9124.

This indicator measure time left before new candle appeared. In the upper left corner, indicator show details of it in minutes and seconds by string but on the last candle it shows by digital clock style. It is very useful for traders that required open their position exactly when the new candle is coming.

Core idea to get left time before new candle is coming:

Left lime = (Open Time of Current Candle + Current Time Frame) - Current Time



Input parameter: