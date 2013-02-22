Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
b-clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 42209
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Convert from b-clock.mq4. Original code at MQL4 can found at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9124.
This indicator measure time left before new candle appeared. In the upper left corner, indicator show details of it in minutes and seconds by string but on the last candle it shows by digital clock style. It is very useful for traders that required open their position exactly when the new candle is coming.
Core idea to get left time before new candle is coming:
Left lime = (Open Time of Current Candle + Current Time Frame) - Current Time
Input parameter:
- ShowComment: set to false to hide comment at left corner of chart.
- FontColor: select your desirable color at this parameter. This color is only used for text that is displayed on the right of incomplete candle.
- FontSize: set size of text that is displayed on the right of incomplete candle.
- FontName: set font name here, i.e "Arial" or "Arial Bold".
- Offset: determine how many pips above running price your text will be displayed.
The OpenSellPosition_X script is created to sell at fixed values of Stop Loss and Take Profit in points from the current price. Position volume is determined on the basis of the level of losses.OpenBuyPosition_X
The OpenBuyPosition_X script is designed to buy at fixed values of Stop Loss and Take Profit in points from the current price. Position volume is determined on the basis of the level of losses.
The Expert Advisor to perform global Stop Loss on all open positionsExp_ToCloseProfit
The Expert Advisor to perform global Take Profit for all open positions.