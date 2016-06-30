Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XDPO_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5064
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Ramdass
Semaphore signal indicator detecting changes in the direction of smoothed Detrended_Price_Oscillator and displaying them as signals.
Fig.1. XDPO_Sign
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15320
Exp_ColorXdinMA_StDev
Trading system based on ColorXdinMA_StDev indicator signals.AroonHorn_HTF
AroonHorn indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Exp_Bezier_StDev
Trading system based on Bezier_StDev indicator signals.Exp_BinaryWave_StDev
Trading system based on BinaryWave_StDev indicator signals.