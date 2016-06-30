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Indicators

XDPO_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5064
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(14)
Published:
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XDPO_Sign.mq5 (10.22 KB) view
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Real author:

Ramdass

Semaphore signal indicator detecting changes in the direction of smoothed Detrended_Price_Oscillator and displaying them as signals.

Fig.1. XDPO_Sign

Fig.1. XDPO_Sign

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15320

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