CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AroonHorn - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6531
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
AroonHorn.mq5 (7.81 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

tonyc2a

Tushar Chand, a famous American engineer and a professional trader of Indian origin, became famous for his innovative ideas in the development of indicators and trading systems. His Aroon indicator is a very simple but useful tool that helps predicting the time the market changes from flat to trend and vice versa. Notably, Aroon is a Sanskrit word meaning "the early light of dawn", i.e. early signal.

Aroon consists of the two lines - Aroon up (green), Aroon down (red line) - and a histogram at the side of the indicator. The number of time intervals since the appearance of maximum tops and bottoms on the chart is used in calculations. Therefore, the only important parameter that can be changed is the indicator calculation period. Initially, the indicator was used in long-term trading on daily timeframes and calculated its values based on two-week price fluctuations. Thus, the default number of periods is 14. When trading on lower timeframes, it is recommended to change the value to 25.

In the current version, a colored cloud is used to indicate strong trend signals.

As with any oscillator, key levels are to be placed on a chart. Upon crossing them, Aroon provides market entry signals. In this case, such key levels are 30, 50 and 70.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 09.09.2008.

Fig.1. AroonHorn

Fig.1. AroonHorn

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15298

Detrended_Price_Oscillator_HTF Detrended_Price_Oscillator_HTF

Detrended_Price_Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

XDPO_Histogram_HTF XDPO_Histogram_HTF

XDPO_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

AroonHorn_HTF AroonHorn_HTF

AroonHorn indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_ColorXdinMA_StDev Exp_ColorXdinMA_StDev

Trading system based on ColorXdinMA_StDev indicator signals.