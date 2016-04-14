CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Bezier_StDev_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4495
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Bezier_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Bezier_StDev.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Bezier_StDev_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The Bezier_StDev_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15218

X2MA_StDev_HTF X2MA_StDev_HTF

The X2MA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_Karacatica Exp_Karacatica

A trading system based on the signals of the Karacatica indicator.

Exp_LeManSignal Exp_LeManSignal

A trading system based on the signals of the LeManSignal indicator.

Exp_NonLagDot Exp_NonLagDot

A trading system based on the signals of the NonLagDot indicator.