X2MA_StDev_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3549
(12)
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
X2MA_StDev.mq5 (12.88 KB) view
x2ma_stdev_htf.mq5 (12.36 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The X2MA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires X2MA_StDev.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The X2MA_StDev indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15217

