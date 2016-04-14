CodeBaseSections
Experts

Exp_CCI_Histogram - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3819
(16)
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
cci_histogram.mq5 (6.61 KB) view
exp_cci_histogram.mq5 (6.69 KB) view
A trading system based on the signals of the CCI_Histogram indicator. A trade signal is generated at the close of a bar if the color of the histogram has changed from a neutral gray to red or blue, i.e. when the CCI oscillator has entered the overbought or oversold zone.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file CCI_Histogram.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with the brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15010

AverageOfATR_Histogram AverageOfATR_Histogram

A histogram of difference between ATR and its averaging implemented in color and complemented with the volatility change signals.

AverageOfATR_HTF AverageOfATR_HTF

The AverageOfATR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

d_XMA_HTF d_XMA_HTF

The d_XMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

GFilter_HTF GFilter_HTF

The GFilter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.