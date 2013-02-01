Join our fan page
LSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8730
The real author:
mandor.
A typical Moving Average which can use all methods of the technical analyses as the simple Moving Average. The advantage of this indicator in comparison with the classic Moving Averages perhaps can be distinguished only using it in the Expert Advisors.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 18.10.2007.
Fig.1 The LSMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1499
