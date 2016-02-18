Real author:

Mohammad Soubra

This is a simple example EA for MetaTrader 4, it is my 2nd published code in this community.

The main idea of this Expert Advisor is to trade by the basic concept of Stochastic oscillator in its basic parameters, with ability to change these parameters via the EA inputs.

This EA is only for coders and who interested to learn Forex programming as a beginner. Use it only in Demo accounts or Strategy Tester. Don't use it in real trading.

Recommendations: