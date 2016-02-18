CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Droneox Equity Guardian - expert for MetaTrader 4

Yogie Pratama | English Русский
Views:
22089
Rating:
(46)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Expert Advisor that will close all orders and disable another Expert Advisor / AutoTrading at desired level.

Attach on any symbol and any timeframe.

Features:

  • Set your equity take profit. When your equity reaches the Take Profit Level (USD), EA will close all open orders and disable AutoTrading, so you can withdraw profit and start your EA again.
  • Set your equity stop loss. When your EA gone crazy and wild, this EA will close all open orders and disable AutoTrading, so you can protect your equity from margin call by loss because of an Expert Advisor.

Example of Stochastic Automated Example of Stochastic Automated

The main idea of this Expert Advisor is to trade by the basic concept of Stochastic oscillator in its basic parameters, with ability to change these parameters via the EA inputs.

Not Only Spread Not Only Spread

Spread, its moving average (EMA), its maximum and minimum, and ticks per second (market speed) in the Comment. The version 1.01 is made with the normal average, instead of the moving average.

Predictor Marks for Renko, Mean Renko and Range Bars Predictor Marks for Renko, Mean Renko and Range Bars

The indicator places two price marks for the expected candle close, based on the candle range and the chart type.

Simple Multiple Timeframe Moving Average Simple Multiple Timeframe Moving Average

Multiple Timeframe Moving Average. It is set to look at H4 and H1 time frames. This code is for anyone who wants to use a different timeframe than on the current window.