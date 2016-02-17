CodeBaseSections
Not Only Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 4

fajuzi
Spread, its moving average (EMA), its maximum and minimum, and ticks per second (market speed) in the Comment.

The version 1.01 is made with the normal average, instead of the moving average.

just started

after the preselected time

input int     digi=1;//digits format
input int     sec=30;//seconds to refresh
input bool    clear=false;//if true, clears comment after closing indicator
