Not Only Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 14333
Spread, its moving average (EMA), its maximum and minimum, and ticks per second (market speed) in the Comment.
The version 1.01 is made with the normal average, instead of the moving average.
input int digi=1;//digits format input int sec=30;//seconds to refresh input bool clear=false;//if true, clears comment after closing indicator
