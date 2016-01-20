Trading system based on the signals of the Laguerre_ROC indicator. The position opening signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakthrough of the histogram in overbought/oversold level. The positions are closed during the zero line breakout.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Laguerre_ROC.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results