Chaikin_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
5226
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Three Chaikin Oscillator indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.

Fig.1. The Chaikin_3HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13768

