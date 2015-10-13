Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
i_Trend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4874
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The i_Trend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires i_Trend.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The i_Trend_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13776
i-VaR95_HTF
The i-VaR95 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Chaikin_3HTF
Three Chaikin Oscillator indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.
Exp_i_Trend
The Exp_i_Trend Expert Advisor is based on the signals generated by the i_Trend oscillator.iAnchMom_HTF
The iAnchMom indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.