i-SpectrAnalysis_BearsPower - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
klot
This indicator is an example of smoothing the Bears Power indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.
You can use this approach for smoothing the output of any indicator. The major advantage of this method is that it has practically zero latency.
Indicator input parameters:
input uint ForcePeriod=13; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType=MODE_EMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // Volume input uint N = 7; // Series length input uint SS = 20; // Smoothing coefficient input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
where:
- N — sets the series length (power of two);
- SS — smoothing coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequencies exceeding the set value. SS cannot be greater than 2^N. If SS = 2^N, the Bears Power series is repeated.
This indicator requires the following library: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7000.
Fig.1. The i-SpectrAnalysis_BearsPower indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13766
