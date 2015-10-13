Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Force_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4511
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Three Force Index indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.
Fig.1. The Force_3HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13758
i-SpectrAnalysis_WPR
This indicator is an example of smoothing the Larry Williams' Percent Range indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin
This indicator is an example of smoothing the Chaikin Oscillator indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.
i-SpectrAnalysis_BearsPower
This indicator is an example of smoothing the Bears Power indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.i-SpectrAnalysis_BullsPower
This indicator is an example of smoothing the Bulls Power indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.