Force_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
force_3htf.mq5 (12.22 KB) view
Three Force Index indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.

Fig.1. The Force_3HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13758

i-SpectrAnalysis_WPR i-SpectrAnalysis_WPR

This indicator is an example of smoothing the Larry Williams' Percent Range indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.

i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin

This indicator is an example of smoothing the Chaikin Oscillator indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.

i-SpectrAnalysis_BearsPower i-SpectrAnalysis_BearsPower

This indicator is an example of smoothing the Bears Power indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.

i-SpectrAnalysis_BullsPower i-SpectrAnalysis_BullsPower

This indicator is an example of smoothing the Bulls Power indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.