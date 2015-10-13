Join our fan page
i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
klot
This indicator is an example of smoothing the Chaikin Oscillator indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.
You can use this approach for smoothing the output of any indicator. The major advantage of this method is that it has practically zero latency.
Indicator input parameters:
input uint fast_ma_period=3; // Fast period input uint slow_ma_period=10; // Slow period input ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method=MODE_LWMA; // Smoothing types input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // Volume input uint N = 7; // Series length input uint SS = 20; // Smoothing coefficient input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
where:
- N — sets the series length (power of two);
- SS — smoothing coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequencies exceeding the set value. SS cannot be greater than 2^N. If SS = 2^N, the Chaikin Oscillator series is repeated.
This indicator requires the following library: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7000.
Fig.1. The i-SpectrAnalysis_Chaikin indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13756
